Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 6.9%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.16. 215,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,246,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

