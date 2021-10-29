Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,456 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 762% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

