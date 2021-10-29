Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,456 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 762% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.
Shares of PTEN stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
