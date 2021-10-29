PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

PBF opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 165,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

