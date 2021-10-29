PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%.

NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,051. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $315.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PCB Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of PCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

