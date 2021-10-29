PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 20.79%.
PCSB Financial stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,127. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PCSB Financial
PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.
Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.