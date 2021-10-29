PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 20.79%.

PCSB Financial stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,127. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other PCSB Financial news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson bought 3,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

