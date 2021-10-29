PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.35. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $335.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

