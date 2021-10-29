PDT Partners LLC Decreases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.76 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

