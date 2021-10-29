PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 51,254 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $742,566 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $85.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

