PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.