PDT Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1,682.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Atkore worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,142,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

