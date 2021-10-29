PDT Partners LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

WDAY stock opened at $286.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.91, a PEG ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $288.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.09 and a 200-day moving average of $245.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

