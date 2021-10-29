Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,367.14 ($17.86).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,437 ($18.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,430.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,541.12. The stock has a market cap of £14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

