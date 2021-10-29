Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The company has a market capitalization of £141.51 million and a PE ratio of 0.42. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

