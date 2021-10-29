Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.24.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,095 shares of company stock worth $40,178,783. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

