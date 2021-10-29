Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$41.36 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$42.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -291.33%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. Insiders have purchased 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662 in the last 90 days.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

