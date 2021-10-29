Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNR. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

PNR stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

