PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $161.56. 43,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average of $150.82. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

