Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.50.

PRFT opened at $124.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at $82,000.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

