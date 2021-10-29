Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PSHG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSHG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

