Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

PERI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. 7,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perion Network stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.