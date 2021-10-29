Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.
PERI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. 7,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $30.18.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.