Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Hits New 1-Year High at $49,650.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £496.50 ($648.68) and last traded at £496.50 ($648.68), with a volume of 4553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £494.50 ($646.07).

The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £490.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £480.67.

In other news, insider Mandy Clements bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, with a total value of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

