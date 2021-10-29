Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $2,622.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $1,785.48 or 0.02914465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00240148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00099100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

