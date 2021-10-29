Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Petra Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,879. Petra Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAIC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 2,631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 539,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 520,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,618,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Petra Acquisition by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 764,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 242,673 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.