PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADRs of PetroChina Company Limited have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Intl Integrated industry so far this year (+77.2% versus +52.2%). With higher oil prices expected to support the state-run giant's upstream unit in the near-to-medium term, the stock appears to be positioned favourably. As is evident from the blowout first half results, PetroChina's exploration and production segment has been benefiting from the stunning turnaround in commodity prices. Being one of the two Chinese integrated oil firms, PetroChina is already well-positioned to capitalize on the country’s growing natural gas demand. The company’s natural gas business offers lucrative growth prospects in the coming years as China moves from coal to natural gas. Consequently, PetroChina is viewed a preferred integrated energy firm to own now.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

PTR opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 115.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 242.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 108,823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter worth about $4,873,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 224.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

