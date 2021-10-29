PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. 2,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,272. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $181.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

