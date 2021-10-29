Piper Sandler Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $600.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.96.
Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $536.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $543.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.91.
In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
