Piper Sandler Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $600.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.96.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $536.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $543.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

