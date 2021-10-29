Piper Sandler Comments on Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CZWI stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $146.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 49,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

