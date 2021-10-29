Piper Sandler Comments on Community Bank System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.63 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.