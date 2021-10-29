Piper Sandler Comments on First Merchants Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Merchants in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

FRME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

