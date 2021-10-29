Piper Sandler Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

