Piper Sandler Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $26.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $24.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,034.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $25.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $29.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $31.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $120.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $32.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $37.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $38.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $151.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $191.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $243.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,916.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,554.37. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,516.55 and a 12 month high of $2,973.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

