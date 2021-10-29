Piper Sandler Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

