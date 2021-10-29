PIXEL Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $6.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,107.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.34 or 0.00951351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00266183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00230437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.