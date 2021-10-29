Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,622 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after buying an additional 2,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after buying an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

