Playgroundz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,384.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $272,216.76 and $1,384.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00097113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,462.53 or 1.00326459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.86 or 0.07092200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

