Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.170 EPS.

PLXS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. 120,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,197. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plexus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Plexus worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

