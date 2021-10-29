Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $572.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.13. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

