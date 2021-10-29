Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,294,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.56% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after buying an additional 1,446,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.