Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in argenx were worth $47,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $305.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.77. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $245.91 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.