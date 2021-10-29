Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,874,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,063 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $57,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QURE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.27.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

