Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $43.76 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,171 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of McKesson worth $43,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.3% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 226.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,993 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,962. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $205.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

