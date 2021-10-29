Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,830,689 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,107,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830,689 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $32,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of MREO opened at $2.18 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

