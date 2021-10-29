Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 894,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,975,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $53.68 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

