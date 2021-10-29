Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,330 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,894 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of STMicroelectronics worth $52,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $48.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

