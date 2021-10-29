Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$9.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.27.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

