Polkadex Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $17.68 or 0.00028951 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $56.09 million and $2.11 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,211.27 or 1.00242068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.34 or 0.07032579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022789 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

