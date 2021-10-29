PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $41.26 million and $507,717.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00233463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00098412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,010,447 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

