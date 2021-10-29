PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

