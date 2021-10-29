PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.670-$6.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPG traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.48. The stock had a trading volume of 80,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,365. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

