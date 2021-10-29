PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $911,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

